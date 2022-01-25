Joe Biden's Hot Mic Moment About Fox News Reporter Has Everyone Talking

President Joe Biden found himself in hot water over a pretty awkward hot mic moment with a Fox News reporter — but not just any Fox News reporter, oh no. Biden got into a bit of a furore with none other than his longtime news nemesis Peter Doocy, someone he's not exactly been besties with over the years. These two not seeing eye to eye actually goes way back, and it's certainly not the first time things have got a little frosty between the president and the journalist.

Back in November 2021, Biden slammed Doocy while he was speaking to reporters after Doocy referenced a report suggesting Biden allegedly planned to offer federal money to migrant families and if "that might incentivize more people to come over illegally," per LGBTQ Nation. That's when Biden clapped back, telling Doocy, "If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it's not true."

The two tangled a few times before that too, including in January 2021 when Biden got a little snappy after Doocy questioned what he discussed during a conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin. "You. He sends his best," Biden dryly hit back, per Express.

But it's a pretty outrageous tangle that really has people talking, as this time the duo clashed in such a way that Biden actually personally called the Fox News reporter to apologize.