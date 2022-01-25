Joe Biden's Hot Mic Moment About Fox News Reporter Has Everyone Talking
President Joe Biden found himself in hot water over a pretty awkward hot mic moment with a Fox News reporter — but not just any Fox News reporter, oh no. Biden got into a bit of a furore with none other than his longtime news nemesis Peter Doocy, someone he's not exactly been besties with over the years. These two not seeing eye to eye actually goes way back, and it's certainly not the first time things have got a little frosty between the president and the journalist.
Back in November 2021, Biden slammed Doocy while he was speaking to reporters after Doocy referenced a report suggesting Biden allegedly planned to offer federal money to migrant families and if "that might incentivize more people to come over illegally," per LGBTQ Nation. That's when Biden clapped back, telling Doocy, "If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it's not true."
The two tangled a few times before that too, including in January 2021 when Biden got a little snappy after Doocy questioned what he discussed during a conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin. "You. He sends his best," Biden dryly hit back, per Express.
But it's a pretty outrageous tangle that really has people talking, as this time the duo clashed in such a way that Biden actually personally called the Fox News reporter to apologize.
Joe Biden's apology
Joe Biden and Peter Doocy threw down once again on January 24 after the president made a remark about the Fox News journalist during a press conference hot mic moment he's probably regretting. Doocy asked the president, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" and he responded, "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b****."
Of course, Twitter was up in arms about the remark, with social media users both supporting and slamming the president. "President Biden called Peter Doocy 'a stupid son of a b****.' WHERE IS THE LIE?" one person asked, while George Takei tweeted, "My only critique of Joe Biden calling Peter Doocy a stupid son of a b**** over a hot mic was that he didn't do it sooner."
But others weren't happy. "Peter Doocy gets yelled at by Biden because he's an actual journalist asking questions that matter," one person tweeted, as another wrote, "Joe Biden said he would fire anyone who disrespected another person. He just disrespected Peter Doocy. Biden should stay true to his word and fire himself."
But it sounds like there's no bad blood. Doocy appeared on "Hannity" after the incident and revealed Biden apologized via phone call. "I appreciated it. We had a nice call," Doocy shared, saying Biden told him it was "nothing personal, Pal." Doocy also joked about it on "Jesse Watters Primetime," teasing, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true."