Kristen Stewart Reveals The Sweet Gesture Nicole Kidman Made To Commemorate Their Friendship
It's been a well-known fact for years that A-list celebrities Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning are real-life besties!
"I can honestly say that my friendship with Kristen is one of the most special bonds in my life," Fanning once famously declared while presenting Stewart with an award at ELLE's Women in Hollywood Awards. "She has held my hair back and talked me through heartbreak. She has always been there for me when I have needed her most and most of all she has taught me the power of being one hundred percent yourself one hundred percent of the time," she continued. Fortunately, for Fanning, the feeling was mutual. "I've looked up to you since I was, like, ten... no, you were five? Who knows, maybe I was, like, nine? Oh my God, dude I love you so much," Stewart declared to Fanning during her acceptance speech.
Alas, it looks like Stewart might have set her sights on another bestie... who has come bearing gifts.
Nicole Kidman sent Kristen Stewart flowers
Kristen Stewart + Nicole Kidman = BFF
Actor Kristen Stewart stunned the masses on January 24 during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" when she got candid about her famous friendship with none other than talented thespian Nicole Kidman. "I spoke to Nicole Kidman for like 45 minutes on a Zoom call," Stewart told host Stephen Colbert. "And she sent me flowers and I was, like, 'Oh, my god,'" she gushed. But if you're thinking this is a fast friendship, think again! As it turns out, Stewart and Kidman go way back, having known each other since Stewart was only ten years old working as a child actor. "We worked together actually, years ago and she had to drop out of the movie because she injured herself but she was gonna be in 'Panic Room,'" Stewart revealed.
Perhaps it would behoove Stewart's other bestie, Dakota Fanning, to place an order with the nearest florist ASAP.