The Hilarious Way Daniel Craig Discovered His Injury During An Interview
They say focus, or being in the moment, is a crucially important skill for an actor to have. And Daniel Craig has now proved just how good he is at it.
Craig conducted an interview with his former costar Javier Bardem for Variety's "Actors on Actors" program, where two had a conversation with each other about their craft and the projects they've done. Craig, who has portrayed Bond since 2006, and Bardem acted together in the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall," the 25th Bond film (of 27) and the third starring Craig. In it, Bardem played the villain Silva, an adversary from Bond's past. In the film, the two shared a famously, subtly "flirtatious scene," as IndieWire described. While the studio reportedly wanted to change the sequence, the actors and producer Barbara Broccoli stuck to their guns. "I love that scene," Craig told Movieline in 2012. "It makes me laugh. I hope it makes you laugh."
Ten years later, on January 24, the two actors reunited to talk about acting and their varied careers and to share a few new laughs. One particularly big laugh came at the end of the interview when Bardem inquired about an injury Craig had on his forehead — one that apparently happened just before the interview started. Talk about focus: Craig didn't even realize he'd been injured.
Daniel Craig cut his head on a ring light just before the interview
The Variety interview lasted almost 25 minutes, during which Javier Bardem and Daniel Craig chatted and laughed about various topics, including Bardem singing in "Being the Ricardos" and his history with "Dune," and Craig's time on "Saturday Night Live" and filming "Knives Out 2." But the funniest moment, which Variety tweeted, came toward the end of the interview, as Bardem asked Craig one last question: "What happened to you [here]?" He pointed to a spot on the side of his forehead.
Craig, feeling around and running his hand through his hair, thought perhaps he had been careless with his food. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? ... Have I done this whole interview — it's probably a part of a sandwich!" After stepping away to check a mirror, Craig came back and explained, laughing. "You know what it was? Christ... So, they've sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it. And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started!"
Craig wasn't too phased, however, as it seems to be part of his working process. "This is 17 years playing Bond!," he said, pointing to his fresh injury. "No wonder I get f***ing injured every time I do a movie." Craig thanked his friend for pointing it out, and made one last joke at his own expense: "If I don't get injured while I'm filming, I'm not doing it properly."