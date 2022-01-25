The Hilarious Way Daniel Craig Discovered His Injury During An Interview

They say focus, or being in the moment, is a crucially important skill for an actor to have. And Daniel Craig has now proved just how good he is at it.

Craig conducted an interview with his former costar Javier Bardem for Variety's "Actors on Actors" program, where two had a conversation with each other about their craft and the projects they've done. Craig, who has portrayed Bond since 2006, and Bardem acted together in the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall," the 25th Bond film (of 27) and the third starring Craig. In it, Bardem played the villain Silva, an adversary from Bond's past. In the film, the two shared a famously, subtly "flirtatious scene," as IndieWire described. While the studio reportedly wanted to change the sequence, the actors and producer Barbara Broccoli stuck to their guns. "I love that scene," Craig told Movieline in 2012. "It makes me laugh. I hope it makes you laugh."

Ten years later, on January 24, the two actors reunited to talk about acting and their varied careers and to share a few new laughs. One particularly big laugh came at the end of the interview when Bardem inquired about an injury Craig had on his forehead — one that apparently happened just before the interview started. Talk about focus: Craig didn't even realize he'd been injured.