The Tragic Death Of Charlie Brown Actor Peter Robbins

Voice actor Peter Robbins, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Charlie Brown in the classic cartoon series "Peanuts," has died. He was 65 years old.

As reported by Fox 5 San Diego, Robbins' family confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.

Upon learning of his death, friends and fans alike paid tribute to the late thespian. "RIP to Peter Robbins, the first voice of Charlie Brown for A Charlie Brown Christmas. No matter how into animation you are, I think everyone on the planet has heard this voice. A legendary voice from a legendary person, that will be dearly missed, thank you for everything," one fan tweeted along with a photo of Robbins clutching a Charlie Brown stuffed toy. Among the sentimental tributes was also one from Robbins' friend and Fox 5 broadcast journalist Phil Blauer. "I will always treasure his nickname for me," Blauer said during a Fox 5 news broadcast. "Personally I will miss him calling by his nickname for me which was 'Scoop.' Rest in peace Charlie Brown, and keep kicking that football with the angels up in heaven."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.