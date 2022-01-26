The Tragic Death Of Charlie Brown Actor Peter Robbins
Voice actor Peter Robbins, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Charlie Brown in the classic cartoon series "Peanuts," has died. He was 65 years old.
As reported by Fox 5 San Diego, Robbins' family confirmed that the cause of death was suicide.
Upon learning of his death, friends and fans alike paid tribute to the late thespian. "RIP to Peter Robbins, the first voice of Charlie Brown for A Charlie Brown Christmas. No matter how into animation you are, I think everyone on the planet has heard this voice. A legendary voice from a legendary person, that will be dearly missed, thank you for everything," one fan tweeted along with a photo of Robbins clutching a Charlie Brown stuffed toy. Among the sentimental tributes was also one from Robbins' friend and Fox 5 broadcast journalist Phil Blauer. "I will always treasure his nickname for me," Blauer said during a Fox 5 news broadcast. "Personally I will miss him calling by his nickname for me which was 'Scoop.' Rest in peace Charlie Brown, and keep kicking that football with the angels up in heaven."
Peter Robbins credited his incarceration for getting him back on the right track
Sadly, accomplished voiceover actor Peter Robbins' life was full of incredible highs and devastating lows that included an addiction to drugs and alcohol and even incarceration.
"Well, I know I was certainly mentally ill," Robbins once confessed in a Fox 5 San Diego interview with his close confidante and broadcast journalist Phil Blauer shortly after being released from prison. "I wish I had gotten treatment earlier by professionals," he lamented. Still, Robbins credited his time behind bars for helping him in the long run. "I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it," Robbins declared. "I'm much more humble, grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience," he continued.
When asked what advice he would give others dealing with mental health issues, he was clear. "I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in a span of a month like it did to me." Fortunately for Robbins, he was confident that the future was bright. "'Charlie Brown' fans are the greatest fans in the world," Robbins said. "And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance." RIP Peter Robbins.
This story deals with a number of sensitive issues. If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).