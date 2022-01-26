Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship

Kieran may be the most famous member of the Culkin family since the cultural takeover of HBO's "Succession," but we always have time to check in with our other fave, Macaulay Culkin, especially when it involves such happy personal news. In case you were unaware, the former "Home Alone" star has been romantically linked to former Disney Channel superstar Brenda Song since 2017, per People. How could we not wish for the best for two icons of every millennial's childhood?

Culkin and Song recently welcomed their first child, a 9-month-old baby son named Dakota, according to Esquire, named in honor of Culkin's sister Dakota who died in 2008. And keeping the good news train going, it looks like Culkin and Song have taken another step forward in their relationship and we couldn't possibly be happier for them.

Though the couple doesn't tend to post about their relationship on social media very often, there is photographic evidence of Song wearing a very large ring on a very specific finger...