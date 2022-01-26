Grace Kelly's Granddaughter Is Causing Huge Stir With Her Runway Appearance

Before Grace Kelly became royalty in Monaco, she had a magnificent career in Hollywood. Kelly starred in numerous films, including "Mogambo" and 1953's "The Country Girl" — the latter of which she was awarded an Oscar for Best Actress. Though Kelly left her blossoming career to marry Prince Rainier III when she was in her mid-twenties, she left behind a legacy of beauty and inspiration that lives on in her granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi.

Casiraghi certainly inherited her grandmother's looks and sense of regality. She has also become one of the most talked-about socialites from Monaco in recent years. Casiraghi was named an ambassador for Paris fashion house Chanel in December 2020, according to People, and said that it was a role that meant a lot to her. "It's almost as if I was born with Chanel," she said in the announcement video. "I think of photos of my mom, when she was pregnant with me. Wonderful photos by Karl Lagerfeld, with her wearing Chanel."

Now, two years into her role as an ambassador, Casiraghi has made her grand entrance on the runway and it has caused a huge stir among fashion fans.