Ciara Shares Funny Anecdote About Her Son Future And President Biden

It's not everyday that a kid gets the opportunity to accompany his mother to the White House. And, what better way to seize the moment than to ensure that the President of the United States of America gets your message — well, at least that's true for Ciara's oldest son Future.

In November 2021, the singer stopped by the White House to further discuss the importance of children getting the COVID-19 vaccine, per People. For the first time, the "Level Up" artist opened up about her experience there. During a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres on January 25, Ciara dished about taking her three children — Future, Sienna, and Win — along for the big moment, describing what the experience meant to her. "Oh my goodness, we had the best time. Dr. [Jill] Biden is amazing. It was incredible being there and walking to greet her for the first time on the East Lawn."

While the Grammy-winning artist was there to talk more about the vaccination of children, her 7-year-old made sure to send the same message — in a conversation with President Joe Biden.