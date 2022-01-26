Ciara Shares Funny Anecdote About Her Son Future And President Biden
It's not everyday that a kid gets the opportunity to accompany his mother to the White House. And, what better way to seize the moment than to ensure that the President of the United States of America gets your message — well, at least that's true for Ciara's oldest son Future.
In November 2021, the singer stopped by the White House to further discuss the importance of children getting the COVID-19 vaccine, per People. For the first time, the "Level Up" artist opened up about her experience there. During a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres on January 25, Ciara dished about taking her three children — Future, Sienna, and Win — along for the big moment, describing what the experience meant to her. "Oh my goodness, we had the best time. Dr. [Jill] Biden is amazing. It was incredible being there and walking to greet her for the first time on the East Lawn."
While the Grammy-winning artist was there to talk more about the vaccination of children, her 7-year-old made sure to send the same message — in a conversation with President Joe Biden.
Ciara's son Future had a message for the president
In her meeting with President Joe Biden, Ciara told Ellen DeGeneres that before the president left, her son Future had a few words to say to him. "The first thing he said to the president was, 'I'm vaccinated!'" That's when President Biden replied, "I'm vaccinated, too!" Ciara described the special moment as "really cute and really sweet."
While answering questions in the press room during her trip to the White House, the "Goodies" singer further explained her son's sudden remark about his vaccination status (via HuffPost). "My son Future actually got vaccinated two days ago, and he walked in excited, a little nervous, but he was excited because a lot of his classmates are vaccinated."
The mother of three delivered a powerful speech in the briefing room about why it is imperative for children to get vaccinated, per Yahoo!. She also revealed that despite it being a monumental moment in her career, her youngest child wasn't so fazed. "Baby Win was like, 'I don't care where we are, but all I know is that this White House is a playground," she said.
After Ciara's conference with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Hina Talib, she posted an adorable photo of her daughter Sienna looking outside the window from inside the White House with the caption, "No Dream Is Too Big Baby Girl."