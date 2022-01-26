Madonna's Daughter Mercy James Is Growing Up Fast

Legendary singer Madonna is mother to six children: Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, her biological children, and David Banda, Mercy James, and Stella and Esther Ciccone, her adopted kids. Madonna often shows off her brood on Instagram, sharing with fans happy moments from family holidays and special occasions.

Some might remember Madonna faced difficulty adopting her fourth child Chifundo "Mercy" James in 2009. Her initial adoption application was denied because she was not a resident of Mercy's native Malawi, according to The Sun. Madonna then re-filed and was granted the right to adopt her daughter on June 12, 2009. "I was accused by a female Malawian judge that because I was divorced, I was an unfit mother," she explained in an essay published by Harper's Bazaar. "I fought the supreme court, and I won. It took almost another year and many lawyers... I do not regret one moment of the fight."

More than a decade after Madonna's successful adoption of her baby girl, the "Material Girl" hitmaker is celebrating Mercy's milestone 16th birthday, and a look inside their festivities shows she is really growing up.