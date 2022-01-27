Celine Dion Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Son René-Charles On His 21st Birthday
Celine Dion and her kids haven't had the easiest time of things. The star is mom to three boys, twins, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, and her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, all who experienced the tragic loss of René Angélil (Dion's husband of 21 years and her son's father) in 2016 due to throat cancer.
The star has been very open about how the family have coped following his death on multiple occasions, including sharing how she was coping as the family prepared to celebrate their first Holiday season without Rene. "I cannot just live on like, 'I lost my husband, my children have no father,'" Dion admitted to Page Six. "I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living: Stand tall, be positive, pick your battles, do the best you can and to live for today, not for tomorrow, for today, and know nothing is perfect, not everything you want will happen," she added.
And it seems like that bold and strong stance has most certainly kept the star's family together under tragic circumstances, as her kids are living happy and healthy lives in the wake of tragedy.
The family's strong bond is clearly evident on social media and beyond, but it's on Instagram where Dion is showing off her undying love for her kids now as she shared a touching post for her eldest child on his 21st birthday.
Celine Dion's touching tribute
Celine Dion shared a seriously touching birthday tribute to her son, René-Charles Angelil, on January 25 as she shared a gorgeous throwback photo to Instagram of herself and her late husband, René Angélil, gazing at their son shortly after he was born.
"21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life... Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I've been thriving as I watch you grow," Dion wrote in the caption. She went on to praise her son's "intelligence," "generosity," "courage," and his "great sensitivity" before she encouraged him to "listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true."
The star signed off her adorable post (which she wrote in English and her native language, French) from the whole family, including the late René and René-Charles' two brothers.
René-Charles has quite the long list of prospects too as he celebrates his milestone birthday. Dion's eldest child is actually a budding rapper and shares his tracks on SoundCloud, but hasn't updated fans with new music since 2018. He's also a keen golfer, discussing his passion during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, as he shared that he used to love hitting the green with his late dad. And it seems like Dion couldn't be happier, as she sweetly gushed at the time, "I'm very proud of him."