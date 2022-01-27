Celine Dion Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Son René-Charles On His 21st Birthday

Celine Dion and her kids haven't had the easiest time of things. The star is mom to three boys, twins, Eddy and Nelson Angélil, and her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, all who experienced the tragic loss of René Angélil (Dion's husband of 21 years and her son's father) in 2016 due to throat cancer.

The star has been very open about how the family have coped following his death on multiple occasions, including sharing how she was coping as the family prepared to celebrate their first Holiday season without Rene. "I cannot just live on like, 'I lost my husband, my children have no father,'" Dion admitted to Page Six. "I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living: Stand tall, be positive, pick your battles, do the best you can and to live for today, not for tomorrow, for today, and know nothing is perfect, not everything you want will happen," she added.

And it seems like that bold and strong stance has most certainly kept the star's family together under tragic circumstances, as her kids are living happy and healthy lives in the wake of tragedy.

The family's strong bond is clearly evident on social media and beyond, but it's on Instagram where Dion is showing off her undying love for her kids now as she shared a touching post for her eldest child on his 21st birthday.