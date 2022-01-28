The View Is Set To Welcome Back Three Iconic Co-Hosts For Its Milestone Celebration

"The View" is a talk show created by Barbara Walters that features a panel of women who discuss current events and interview celebrities and other important figures. It has aired on ABC since 1997 and is still going strong today. Over the years, many co-hosts have come and gone. The original hosts were Star Jones, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira, while subsequent co-hosts have included Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O'Donnell, Meghan McCain, Elisabeth Hasselback, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Jenny McCarthy, and Rosie Perez.

When "The View" first premiered, Walters explained her motivations for creating the show. "I've always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds and views," she said, according to The New York Times, adding that her inspiration came from a conversation with her daughter, Jackie. She noticed that there were many differences in her worldviews versus those of her daughter and thought it would be beneficial for the public to hear these conversations play out in a talk show. When ABC's programming heads asked Walters to come up with a program to fill their 11:00 am slot, the show was officially born.

"The View" is now coming up on its 25th season, which makes it one of the longest-running talk shows of all time, alongside "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "The Late Show." To mark such an important milestone, three former co-hosts will be making guest appearances throughout the season.