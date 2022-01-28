Fans Have Thoughts About Nicolas Cage's Favorite Things

Nicolas Cage is perhaps as well-known for his eclectic tastes as he is for his prolific film career. The "Leaving Las Vegas" star has had an assortment of exotic pets throughout the years, including a pair of king cobras which often posed a threat to him. "They would try to hypnotize me by showing me their backs, and then they'd lunge at me," he told The New York Times in 2019. Cage revealed that he often drew "inspiration" for his characters through observing animals, as was the case with his cobras. Cage said he tried to emulate the snakes for his "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" character's movements.

A couple of years later, the "Lord of War" actor revealed that he was never very close with the cobras, or any reptiles for that matter. However, he was very close with a few of his pets. "[T]hese are profound relationships that transcend relationships with people even," Cage said about his Maine coon cat and German Shepherd dog when speaking to GQ in 2021. "It's all unconditional love and it's very close," he said about bonding with animals.

When Cage met his wife, Riko Shibata, the two connected over a mutual love for unique pets. The Hollywood A-lister believed she could be the one when he learned she had flying squirrels. "I thought, 'That's it. This could work out,'" he told ET in 2021. Months later, Cage put fans in a frenzy when he opened up about a few of his favorite pets.