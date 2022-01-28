Fans Have Thoughts About Nicolas Cage's Favorite Things
Nicolas Cage is perhaps as well-known for his eclectic tastes as he is for his prolific film career. The "Leaving Las Vegas" star has had an assortment of exotic pets throughout the years, including a pair of king cobras which often posed a threat to him. "They would try to hypnotize me by showing me their backs, and then they'd lunge at me," he told The New York Times in 2019. Cage revealed that he often drew "inspiration" for his characters through observing animals, as was the case with his cobras. Cage said he tried to emulate the snakes for his "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" character's movements.
A couple of years later, the "Lord of War" actor revealed that he was never very close with the cobras, or any reptiles for that matter. However, he was very close with a few of his pets. "[T]hese are profound relationships that transcend relationships with people even," Cage said about his Maine coon cat and German Shepherd dog when speaking to GQ in 2021. "It's all unconditional love and it's very close," he said about bonding with animals.
When Cage met his wife, Riko Shibata, the two connected over a mutual love for unique pets. The Hollywood A-lister believed she could be the one when he learned she had flying squirrels. "I thought, 'That's it. This could work out,'" he told ET in 2021. Months later, Cage put fans in a frenzy when he opened up about a few of his favorite pets.
Why Nicolas Cage's pet crow had fans abuzz
Never one to hide his unconventional tastes, Nicolas Cage spoke about some of his favorite interests while speaking to the Los Angeles Times for an article published January 26. The "National Treasure" star listed karaoke, and the love he has for his wife. Shortly after, Cage discussed a few pets including his Maine coon cat named Merlin — which is his "best friend" — and another feline named Teega who "doesn't give a s**t" about being second fiddle to Merlin. What really had fans buzzing was when Cage mentioned his pet crow who talks to him. "When I leave the room, he'll say, 'Bye,' and then go, 'Ass'," Cage shared while laughing. "I like the goth element. I am a goth," he added. That last portion of the quote left readers reeling.
As that excerpt of the interview went viral, fans chimed-in on social media. "goth nic cage was not something i had on my bingo board but this tracks completely," one Twitter user wrote. For several fans, the "Face/Off" star's relationship with his crow made him even more appealing. "i feel like nic cage having a pet crow is somehow not surprising information but boy does it make me love him even more," a fan tweeted. "Someone green light this film or show now. Nic Cage and his smart ass pet Crow sidekick!" another added. "Nic Cage coming out as a late in life goth is so brave," a member of the Twitterati joked.