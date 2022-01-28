Suki Waterhouse Seemingly Shades Ex Bradley Cooper On TikTok

Rising star Suki Waterhouse seems to be doing pretty well. She's had success as a model, landing her first campaign at 19. And she's building up quite an acting résumé, appearing in projects like "The Divergent Series: Insurgent," "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," and the forthcoming Jane Austen adaptation "Persuasion" and Amazon series "Daisy Jones and the Six." She's finally kicked her music career into high-gear too, after it being "sort of like a work in progress the last ten years," as she told Us Weekly. And she seems happily ensconced in a romantic relationship with mega-star Robert Pattinson. So, why would she need to throw shade at another famous ex-boyfriend?

Yet that's what people are saying — though the shade is not terribly dark — after Waterhouse posted a now-deleted TikTok video on January 26. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate was having fun with a filter in TikTok when a commenter mentioned her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Waterhouse and Cooper dated for two years, from 2013 to 2015, but she called things off because, as a source told E! News at the time, "They both want different things right now." Waterhouse, then 23, wisely knew that she was too young to start a family, as the 17-years-her-senior Cooper wanted. The pair split, and she focused on her acting career instead.

Now she's been dating Pattinson since July 2018, and though they keep their private life private, they seem to be going strong. But if that's the case, why would she be throwing subtle shade at Cooper?