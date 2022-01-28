The Milestone Birthday Of Octomom's Eight Youngest Kids Has Her Feeling Sentimental

Sometimes it's wild to think that 13 years have passed since Natalie Suleman, known formerly as Nadya Suleman, gained national attention when she delivered the only set of living octuplets. The news was immediately controversial on several levels, only one of which was the obvious safety for the babies and Suleman. Carrying multiples is always risky, and to add in a factor of eight, there was an obvious assumption that they would be born premature and suffer from low birth weight.

Suleman, who already had six children at home, had struggled with infertility, and according to The New York Times, Suleman claimed in a December 2018 interview that she had been grossly "misled" by her doctor. "He told me we lost six embryos, he said they were expelled out of me, and that's why he wanted to implant another six," the mom of 14, who was quickly labeled "Octomom," claimed of Dr. Michael Kamrava. As for Dr. Kamrava, he was stripped of his medical license after Suleman gave birth to eight babies, and currently resides outside the U.S.

Fast-forward to present day and Suleman, who has tried to lose the "Octomom" nickname, is clearly overjoyed with her children and quick to compliment them in celebration of their birthdays.