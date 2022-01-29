How Gayle King Masterminded One Oprah's Most Iconic Moments

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey have one of the most famous friendships in the entertainment industry. Both incredibly successful in their own right, the two also happen to have a close bond that they regularly share with the world.

"She is ... the mother I never had. She is ... the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves," Oprah explained to Barbara Walters back in 2010, according to ABC News. "I don't know a better person. I don't know a better person," King also addressed their solid relationship during a 2006 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, saying, "I don't want to offend her, but I'm never afraid to be truthful with her."

Indeed, their friendship is so genuine that they can both be completely honest with each other, as well as set some boundaries when it comes to their relationship. For instance, King wasn't originally allowed to attend her BFF's holiday party due to strict COVID protocol. Beyond that, she's not supposed to make a certain kind of suggestion to her superstar friend. Granted, King admitted she sometimes breaks that particular rule, which is how she ended up masterminding one of Oprah's most iconic moments.