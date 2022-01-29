How Gayle King Masterminded One Oprah's Most Iconic Moments
Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey have one of the most famous friendships in the entertainment industry. Both incredibly successful in their own right, the two also happen to have a close bond that they regularly share with the world.
"She is ... the mother I never had. She is ... the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves," Oprah explained to Barbara Walters back in 2010, according to ABC News. "I don't know a better person. I don't know a better person," King also addressed their solid relationship during a 2006 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, saying, "I don't want to offend her, but I'm never afraid to be truthful with her."
Indeed, their friendship is so genuine that they can both be completely honest with each other, as well as set some boundaries when it comes to their relationship. For instance, King wasn't originally allowed to attend her BFF's holiday party due to strict COVID protocol. Beyond that, she's not supposed to make a certain kind of suggestion to her superstar friend. Granted, King admitted she sometimes breaks that particular rule, which is how she ended up masterminding one of Oprah's most iconic moments.
Oprah Winfrey's famous car giveaway was set in motion by Gayle King
Back in 2004, Oprah Winfrey gave a car to every member of her studio audience in a moment that went down in television history. Each person went home with a Pontiac G6 all because Gayle King did something she wasn't supposed to do. King explained during an episode of People's "Pop Cultured" in January that, at the time, she was not allowed to bring up business with Oprah, specifically ideas for her show. King recalled, "She said, 'I have a whole team that does this. I get this all day long. I really don't want to get it from you.'" But King admitted, "There are still times that I just can't help it, which is what happened with the cars."
It all started when King "was at an airport, minding [her] own business," and was approached by a man who told her, "We're really interested in giving a car to the show." Although King was not initially impressed by the idea, he persisted. "He said, 'No, no, we're interested in giving a car to everyone in the audience." King noted that got a reaction from her, adding, "At that point, I put down my suitcase and went, 'What did you say?'"
Revealing that he'd had no luck getting in touch with Oprah's team, King assured the man that she would make the connection. She noted, "I couldn't get to the phone fast enough." From there, TV history was in the making!