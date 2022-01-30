Charlize Theron's Rare Photo Of Her Mom Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Charlize Theron shares a uniquely close bond with her mother, Gerda Maritz. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" actor has been open about the traumatic night her mother killed her father in self-defense. It happened when Theron was a teenager and her father — who was an alcoholic — came home drunk brandishing a gun and tried to break into the room where Theron and her mother were. "He took a step back and just shot through the door three times," Theron recalled to NPR in 2019. "But in self-defense, she ended the threat."

Throughout the years, the South African actor has had high praise for her mother's parenting ability. "I am lucky enough that I had a great mom who really kind of made me brave and always told me to be brave. I don't know who I might have been without that," Theron told Extra in 2018. In fact, the "Atomic Blonde" star enlisted her mother to help raise her own two children. "I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent," Theron revealed to Elle in 2018 when discussing the choice to adopt her kids.

After being nominated in the Best Actress category at the 2020 Academy Awards, Theron decided to bring her mother as her plus one. "I win the award for best date, for sure," she told E! News on the red carpet, according to HuffPost. Fans have seen Theron's mom before, but they were buzzing after the actor shared rare photos online.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.