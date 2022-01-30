What's The Real Meaning Of Bazinga By SB19? Here's What We Think

The incredibly popular and intriguing Filipino boy band SB19 — which includes members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin — are quickly becoming superstars of the entertainment industry, thanks to their chart-topping music. Just pop on their song "Bazinga" and you'll understand why so many fans adore them.

Proof of that is in the fact that the SB19 song beat out the just as intriguing BTS when it comes to spending the most time at the top spot of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. By January 25, the song had been at #1 for seven weeks, which is undeniably impressive. Fans were willing to celebrate the success, leaving comments on the YouTube video like, "This is a breath of fresh air, unique, really catchy, the flow on fire, not disappointed. Congratulations ... on the billboard charts #1." Others were feeling just as supportive as well as grateful, with one person writing, "Your music is my lifesaver SB19. Keep making music."

Another fan brought up the song itself, noting, "It's fascinating how Pablo comes up with the tunes and lyrics. It's not generic so it makes one think how that beautiful mind of him works." That surely makes you curious about what's really being said in "Bazinga."