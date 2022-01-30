What's The Real Meaning Of Bazinga By SB19? Here's What We Think
The incredibly popular and intriguing Filipino boy band SB19 — which includes members Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin — are quickly becoming superstars of the entertainment industry, thanks to their chart-topping music. Just pop on their song "Bazinga" and you'll understand why so many fans adore them.
Proof of that is in the fact that the SB19 song beat out the just as intriguing BTS when it comes to spending the most time at the top spot of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. By January 25, the song had been at #1 for seven weeks, which is undeniably impressive. Fans were willing to celebrate the success, leaving comments on the YouTube video like, "This is a breath of fresh air, unique, really catchy, the flow on fire, not disappointed. Congratulations ... on the billboard charts #1." Others were feeling just as supportive as well as grateful, with one person writing, "Your music is my lifesaver SB19. Keep making music."
Another fan brought up the song itself, noting, "It's fascinating how Pablo comes up with the tunes and lyrics. It's not generic so it makes one think how that beautiful mind of him works." That surely makes you curious about what's really being said in "Bazinga."
SB19 lets others' hate fuel their success
It would be understandable if you associate the word "bazinga!" with "The Big Bang Theory." It was one of Sheldon Cooper's signature terms and indicated he was being his, er, silly self. As for the SB19 song "Bazinga," the word is used in a different, yet significant way. Essentially, it's thrown in for emphasis in the track's catchy chorus, illustrating how no one can shake the band's confidence. But we'll get to more of that in a minute.
"Everyday, I think the load gets heavy / Throw it away, the world unloads hostility / Is there a way to break the curse and stop this now?" Stell asks in the pre-chorus, according to Genius. From there, Ken adds, "I'm going home, then I'll cry alone." Clearly referring to a pretty heavy state of being, things take a drastic turn in the chorus.
"Bazinga! Your hate's like gasolina, yeah, I'm fire, I linger / Dare you to turn up the heat and I'll burn y'all 'til I die, yeah / ... Buzz killer, I'm killing your buzz, so get the hell out," Pablo sings, making it clear the tough times won't be able to cool him down. In fact, anyone who's trying to bring them down are actually helping their star rise. That's why Josh later adds, "Clown! Who's the boss now? / I just turned the world upside down." From what we're hearing, the stars of SB19 are feeling pretty confident when it comes to what they're capable of and the path they're paving for themselves.