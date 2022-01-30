The Tragic Death Of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
The following article contains mentions of suicide.
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has tragically died by suicide. As the New York Post reported, the 30-year-old woman jumped from her luxury 60-story Midtown building, located at 350 W. 42nd St., on January 30 at 7:15 a.m. Sources told the Post that Kryst was found dead on the street below. Her family soon confirmed the news via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," they said. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined." Elsewhere in the statement, Kryst's loved ones praised her for her social justice work as an attorney, adding that she "embodied love and served others." They continued, "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."
Just hours before her death, the 2019 pageant winner shared an inspiring caption on Instagram: "May this day bring you rest and peace." Said post has since been flooded with messages from celebs and fans alike. "Love you, Ches," Marc Lamont Hill wrote. "I pray that you rest in eternal peace and comfort."
Cheslie Kryst was an accomplished news correspondent
Though it was cut short, Cheslie Kryst's life was full of accomplishments. Soon after winning Miss USA in May 2019, she scored a gig as a special correspondent at "Extra" in September of that same year, becoming the show's official New York correspondent the following month. During her time at "Extra," Kryst interviewed the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Taraji P. Henson, Lizzo, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, and many more.
Her 2019 interview with Terrence Howard, in particular, broke the news that the actor retiring after "Empire." For her work on the show, the North Carolina native also received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, one in 2020 and the other in 2021. Not long after news of her death broke, "Extra" took a moment to remember the late correspondent.
"Our hearts are broken," producers said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends." Kryst was also a licensed attorney and, through her pro-bono work with Buried Alive Project, she helped a North Carolina man get his sentence reduced after over 18 years in prison.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).