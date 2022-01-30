The Tragic Death Of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has tragically died by suicide. As the New York Post reported, the 30-year-old woman jumped from her luxury 60-story Midtown building, located at 350 W. 42nd St., on January 30 at 7:15 a.m. Sources told the Post that Kryst was found dead on the street below. Her family soon confirmed the news via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," they said. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined." Elsewhere in the statement, Kryst's loved ones praised her for her social justice work as an attorney, adding that she "embodied love and served others." They continued, "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

Just hours before her death, the 2019 pageant winner shared an inspiring caption on Instagram: "May this day bring you rest and peace." Said post has since been flooded with messages from celebs and fans alike. "Love you, Ches," Marc Lamont Hill wrote. "I pray that you rest in eternal peace and comfort."