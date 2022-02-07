The Surprising Actor That Many Think Is Long Overdue For An Oscar

In a survey completed by 562 people, Nicki Swift found that more than 31% of people (yes, that's a whopping 177 votes) believe that A-list actor Liam Neeson is long overdue for an Oscar.

As you may recall, Neeson was nominated for an Academy Award in 1993 for his portrayal of businessman Oskar Schindler in the historical drama film "Schindler's List." As luck would have it, however, Neeson came up shorthanded and the win went to none other than talented thespian Tom Hanks for the legal drama "Philadelphia." Even without the highly-coveted Oscar award, however, Neeson still looks back on his performance fondly. "I'm glad I was part of it, very definitely so," Neeson told ABC Radio in December 2018. "It was great to work with Steven Spielberg who's one of the master storytellers in cinema. The horror of what happened still is within me. I find myself still reading books on Holocaust literature," he continued. "I can't believe it's 25 years," he recalled of the film's anniversary.

Perhaps, however, he still has time. Here's to hoping that Neeson has an Academy Award coming his way either this year or in the not-so-far-off future! Fingers crossed!