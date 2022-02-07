The Surprising Actor That Many Think Is Long Overdue For An Oscar
Awards season is upon us!
The 94th Academy Awards is set to air on Sunday, March 27, and unlike in recent years will include a host though that person has yet to be named. At the helm of the awards show, however, will be none other than producer Will Packer, per ABC's official website. "Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres. He's already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year's Oscars to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead!" Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said of their decision to tap Packer as the producer of the show.
Alas, it appears viewers are less worried about those who will be working in and on the affair and more concerned with who will be taking home the hardware — and they've got their eyes set on one person in particular!
Many believe that Liam Neeson is due for an Oscar
In a survey completed by 562 people, Nicki Swift found that more than 31% of people (yes, that's a whopping 177 votes) believe that A-list actor Liam Neeson is long overdue for an Oscar.
As you may recall, Neeson was nominated for an Academy Award in 1993 for his portrayal of businessman Oskar Schindler in the historical drama film "Schindler's List." As luck would have it, however, Neeson came up shorthanded and the win went to none other than talented thespian Tom Hanks for the legal drama "Philadelphia." Even without the highly-coveted Oscar award, however, Neeson still looks back on his performance fondly. "I'm glad I was part of it, very definitely so," Neeson told ABC Radio in December 2018. "It was great to work with Steven Spielberg who's one of the master storytellers in cinema. The horror of what happened still is within me. I find myself still reading books on Holocaust literature," he continued. "I can't believe it's 25 years," he recalled of the film's anniversary.
Perhaps, however, he still has time. Here's to hoping that Neeson has an Academy Award coming his way either this year or in the not-so-far-off future! Fingers crossed!