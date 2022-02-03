Fans Can't Get Enough Of Paul Rudd And Seth Rogen In Lays' Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

It's February, and you know what that means. With Super Bowl LVI right around the corner, NFL fans are gearing up for a heated game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, it can't be a Super Bowl without the spectacle of live entertainment! This year, we've got country music songstress Mickey Guyton performing the national anthem, while R&B queen Jhené Aiko will sing "America the Beautiful," per AP.

And of course, hip-hop heads can rejoice with the stacked throwback lineup for the Super Bowl halftime show — featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, per NFL. Just imagine SoFi Stadium when Dre and Snoop come together for "The Next Episode." Obviously, though, it's not a Super Bowl without the commercials.

Over the years, we have witnessed some of the most iconic commercials during the Super Bowl. Who can forget the hilarious Snickers commercial with the late, great Betty White from 2010? The commercial not only birthed the slogan, "You're not you when you're hungry," but it also completely turned the tide for the Snickers business model, according to Better Marketing. Who could forget the "Keep Your Hands Off My Doritos" ad from that year, either? With so many classics in tow, Super Bowl LVI is expected to be no different. In fact, Lay's just blessed us with a commercial featuring Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen ahead of the big game!