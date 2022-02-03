Annette Bening Reveals Her First Impression Of Warren Beatty

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty are highly regarded as a power couple in Hollywood, coming together in the '90s, acting alongside one another in several films, and raising a family through the height of their fame. Despite Beatty's early career filled with buzz around his "playboy" status, dating many of the hottest stars in the industry, per GQ, Bening charmed him away from the lifestyle.

"I didn't have any preconceptions about him. He didn't have any about me either," she explained to Mirror. "It wasn't about how many women he had been out with. Sure he likes women. Why shouldn't he? He makes you feel good. Well, he made me feel good!"

The two have had dazzling careers, as Bening was praised with Oscar nominations for roles like "The Grifters" and "American Beauty," and Beatty for "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Reds," the film that gave him a Best Director win. Decades have passed and the two are always happy to share insights into their love. Bening is even throwing it back to when it all started.