James McAvoy Confirms What We All Suspected About His Love Life
James McAvoy is known for vulnerable, emotional performances. He can break your heart with the kiss in "Atonement" or terrify you with his ability to transform from a psychopath into a charming young man in a matter of seconds in the film "Split." What is rather unknown about the mega-star, however, is the details of his own love life, and he prefers to keep it that way.
McAvoy was previously married to fellow actor Anne-Marie Duff and they share one son from the relationship. The two were co-stars on the British series "Shameless" and were married for 10 years before splitting up amicably, per CNN. In 2016, the pair released an official statement: "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son."
Since then, McAvoy's love life has been the subject of more speculation than actual details. He told People that even after his quiet relationship with Duff, "One of the things that's stayed the same is that I still don't talk about my personal life, really." He and current partner Lisa Liberati did throw the world a little morsel in 2019 when McAvoy posted a photo of the two on Instagram celebrating Halloween with colorful wigs on, sharing that they had a "fantatastic" holiday together. Now, he has confirmed the status of their relationship with the most minimal of information.
James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati got married in secret
James McAvoy spoke with The Guardian about reprising his role of Cyrano de Bergerac on stage, having first performed as the iconic character in 2019. During this chat, the actor briefly responded to a question connected to his own relationship with Lisa Liberati. She was M. Night Shyamalan's PA on the set of "Split" in 2016, and the two began dating roughly "a couple years later."
It was speculated in 2019 that the two got married and McAvoy has now confirmed this. When speaking of Liberati's hometown of Philadelphia, the self-described "Glaswegian Londoner" expressed, "it's like a second home for me." The insight stops there, however, with McAvoy telling the interviewer that he doesn't want to discuss this area of his life "for fear of creating tabloid fodder." The move is smart considering how long the couple has been able to successfully remain out of the spotlight.
According to the U.S. Sun, the pair was seen together often in late 2017, especially during the making of Shyamalan's follow-up film "Glass." A source reportedly told the publication, "James and Lisa are having a lot of fun together and behave like a pair of lovestruck teenagers ... They both love partying and are regularly all over each other." The source continued, "It's no secret amongst their social group that they are together and everyone thinks they are a great fit." A belated "cheers" to the happy couple and we look forward to McAvoy's future inspired performances.