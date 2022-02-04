James McAvoy Confirms What We All Suspected About His Love Life

James McAvoy is known for vulnerable, emotional performances. He can break your heart with the kiss in "Atonement" or terrify you with his ability to transform from a psychopath into a charming young man in a matter of seconds in the film "Split." What is rather unknown about the mega-star, however, is the details of his own love life, and he prefers to keep it that way.

McAvoy was previously married to fellow actor Anne-Marie Duff and they share one son from the relationship. The two were co-stars on the British series "Shameless" and were married for 10 years before splitting up amicably, per CNN. In 2016, the pair released an official statement: "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce. We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son."

Since then, McAvoy's love life has been the subject of more speculation than actual details. He told People that even after his quiet relationship with Duff, "One of the things that's stayed the same is that I still don't talk about my personal life, really." He and current partner Lisa Liberati did throw the world a little morsel in 2019 when McAvoy posted a photo of the two on Instagram celebrating Halloween with colorful wigs on, sharing that they had a "fantatastic" holiday together. Now, he has confirmed the status of their relationship with the most minimal of information.