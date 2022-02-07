Chelsea Handler Abruptly Cancels Her Comedy Shows Amid Health Concerns

Former "Chelsea Lately" star Chelsea Handler took to her Instagram Story on February 4 to apologize to fans for canceling some of her Oregon shows due to a health scare. "I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," Handler said while lying in a hospital bed (via People). "I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm okay, but I had to reschedule my shows. So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel," she continued. "But I'm all OK. And I'm not pregnant," she declared emphatically.

Handler has minced no words in the past when it comes to her decision to not have children. "Never have I been so confident about my decision-making in remaining childless and alone than I did during this pandemic. I can't count how many times I high-fived myself every time a friend used the term 'homeschooling,'" Handler told Variety in June 2021."But, as a permanent single professional, I do like to get my groove on, and the best way to get that across is to make it the title of the tour. Now, everyone will know that I'm horny. And that I'm vaccinated," she added.

Something tells us Handler will be back up to her old tricks in no time! Get well soon!