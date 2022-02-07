Howard Stern's Past Behavior Has Fans Absolutely Fuming Amid Joe Rogan Controversy

While many called for Joe Rogan to be fired for his use of a racial slur, many friends and fans of the podcaster went on the defense focusing all of their efforts on Rogan's radio rival Howard Stern.

"Since we digging up old clips of people saying the #Nword why isn't #howardstern catching heat? @joerogan comments aren't offensive but Howard Stern's are very disrespectful! Can't cancel Rogan and leave Stern alone, right?" one user tweeted along with a clip of a black-faced Howard Stern portraying the role of Ted Danson while spewing a racial slur multiple times throughout the sketch. Meanwhile, another tweeted "All those people trying to cancel @joerogan — wait till they hear what Howard Stern used to say."

It should be noted, however, that Stern already fessed up to the sketch in June 2020 during an episode of his SiriusXM show (via People). "I never go back and look at that stuff," Stern admitted. "I cringe when I look at myself 30 and 40 years ago ... and that was 27 years ago. When I look at that, I go, 'Oh f***, I can't stand it,'" he said of the shocking behavior. Even then, however, Stern rejected the notion that he could be canceled. "You want to concentrate on me and bully me and expose me, with all the TV shows I've done? They're all out there. There's nothing new here. We all know," he declared.