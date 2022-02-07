How Margot Robbie Really Feels About Nude Scenes
Aussie actor Margot Robbie rose to fame in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film, "Wolf of Wall Street," where she wowed viewers in her role as Naomi Lapaglia. Following her stateside debut, Robbie rocketed to superstardom in films like "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," "I, Tonya," and "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," per IMDb. As of this writing, the Oscar winner is one of the most in-demand actors in Tinseltown — but that success didn't just happen overnight. "Every move has been carefully planned, it's been really strategic ... When people write articles they talk about 'overnight sensation' — it's been anything but. It feels like it's been a long process," Robbie told The Sydney Morning Herald of her rise to the top. And prior to making it big, the star paid her dues with just about "every kind of job," as she recounted in an interview with ACTU.
Perhaps Robbie's success comes from the fact she fully embraces every role, even those where she doesn't particularly like the character she's portraying. For example, she told Elle in 2013 that she initially wasn't the biggest fan of her "Wolf of Wall Street" character, but that she eventually came to understand and appreciate her motivations. "[Naomi] is a bada** who's making lemonade with no f***ing lemons," Robbie shared. It was this innate understanding of the Lapaglia character that led Robbie to strip down for the film ... but how does the actor feel about nude scenes in general?
Margot Robbie won't strip down on-screen ... unless it's for a good reason
Margot Robbie makes no qualms about the fact she's not in favor of gratuitous nudity. "I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful," she said, speaking with The Telegraph in 2014. "If they've put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that's disgusting." However, Robbie also feels that nudity can be key to making a character feel authentic — as was the case with Naomi Lapaglia in "Wolf of Wall Street." "The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world," Robbie told The Telegraph. "When Marty [Scorsese] was trying to help me out, and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan, perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn't. She has to be naked. She's laying her cards on the table."
Robbie also got naked in the 2015 comedy-drama "The Big Short," but she tends to only strip down if she feels it's truly warranted. However, because she falls into the camp of actors who agree to nude scenes if it serves the story, she receives no shortage of scripts that call for her to take her clothes off. "There are scripts that I pick up and say, 'There's no reason why she's getting her clothes off, that's just stupid, it's just nudity for the sake of nudity.' That I do not agree with, ever," Robbie clarified to IndieWire.
Margot Robbie considers her family's reactions to her nude scenes
Even when Margot Robbie feels a nude scene is warranted, there's plenty that she considers before signing on to a role, such as how her nudity will affect her family. "It's just different in this day and age too, because there's the Internet," the star told IndieWire. "It was like, if I do this there will forever be YouTube clips of this, there will be slow-motion versions. It's not just the repercussions on myself; my brothers have to deal with that, my grandparents have to deal with that." With that in mind, Robbie considers who she will be working with, along with their style of filming. As she told IndieWire, Martin Scorsese is a director who knows how to handle nudity "tastefully," which made her feel comfortable stripping down as Naomi Lapaglia. "You watch his films, there's a lot of violence ... but he doesn't use nudity as a tool for shock value," Robbie added.
It also helps that the actor has progressed since her early days in the industry filming the likes of "Wolf of Wall Street" — making her feel freer to voice an opinion if she feels she's being sexualized in a movie. "I'm starting to get to the age of having worked on films pretty consistently for the last ten years, that I do have an opinion and I am ready to be vocal about it," Robbie shared, per Yahoo! Movies.