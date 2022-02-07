How Margot Robbie Really Feels About Nude Scenes

Aussie actor Margot Robbie rose to fame in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film, "Wolf of Wall Street," where she wowed viewers in her role as Naomi Lapaglia. Following her stateside debut, Robbie rocketed to superstardom in films like "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," "I, Tonya," and "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," per IMDb. As of this writing, the Oscar winner is one of the most in-demand actors in Tinseltown — but that success didn't just happen overnight. "Every move has been carefully planned, it's been really strategic ... When people write articles they talk about 'overnight sensation' — it's been anything but. It feels like it's been a long process," Robbie told The Sydney Morning Herald of her rise to the top. And prior to making it big, the star paid her dues with just about "every kind of job," as she recounted in an interview with ACTU.

Perhaps Robbie's success comes from the fact she fully embraces every role, even those where she doesn't particularly like the character she's portraying. For example, she told Elle in 2013 that she initially wasn't the biggest fan of her "Wolf of Wall Street" character, but that she eventually came to understand and appreciate her motivations. "[Naomi] is a bada** who's making lemonade with no f***ing lemons," Robbie shared. It was this innate understanding of the Lapaglia character that led Robbie to strip down for the film ... but how does the actor feel about nude scenes in general?