Cher Can't Stop Gushing About Chaz Bono
Cher isn't just a musical icon, she's also part of the "Gay Trifecta," with that trifecta being comprised of herself, Elton John, and Bette Midler. It seems like she's always been part of the LGBTQ+ lexicon, as her support of the community has often been clear. Ahead of her performance at the 2018 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, she told the Herald-Sun about her love of being part of the gay community.
"I've always been quite happy to be a gay icon," she told the paper. "Especially gay men, they either love you or don't even know you're on the planet! I've known gay people since I was young, my mum had tons of gay friends, women, and men. I just always took it in my stride."
Part of that stride included needing to grow as a person when her son Chaz Bono originally came out as a lesbian in 1995 and then as trans in 2009. Both coming out moments were rocky for Chaz and Cher, but things have taken a positive turn since then.
Cher is 'so proud' of her son Chaz Bono
Even though Cher had trouble adjusting when Chaz Bono came out as trans, it was only a small obstacle in their relationship. He told The Sun in 2012 that, as time goes on, he believes his mother gets more comfortable with him as Chaz and even runs to his defense when internet trolls pop up. "If I'm taking flak in the Press or people are being mean on Twitter, Cher will jump to my defense," he told the outlet. "She sticks up for me — and what an ally to have. We are developing a new relationship."
That relationship has continued into the new decade because Cher cannot help but gush over her son's accomplishments. When new "Proud Like Chaz" light pole banners popped up in San Diego highlighting Bono's accomplishments, Cher took to Twitter to tweet her praises. She wrote, in part: "So Proud Of Chaz. Was Beyond Excited When I Saw This." The banner reads: "Chaz Bono[.] Writer, musician, and actor. Bono has been a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign and director of GLAAD. Both Chaz and his mother Cher are outspoken LGBT rights activists." We're so glad to see Bono's success shine so brightly with his mother right behind him to cheer him on.