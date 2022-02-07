Cher Can't Stop Gushing About Chaz Bono

Cher isn't just a musical icon, she's also part of the "Gay Trifecta," with that trifecta being comprised of herself, Elton John, and Bette Midler. It seems like she's always been part of the LGBTQ+ lexicon, as her support of the community has often been clear. Ahead of her performance at the 2018 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, she told the Herald-Sun about her love of being part of the gay community.

"I've always been quite happy to be a gay icon," she told the paper. "Especially gay men, they either love you or don't even know you're on the planet! I've known gay people since I was young, my mum had tons of gay friends, women, and men. I just always took it in my stride."

Part of that stride included needing to grow as a person when her son Chaz Bono originally came out as a lesbian in 1995 and then as trans in 2009. Both coming out moments were rocky for Chaz and Cher, but things have taken a positive turn since then.