Prince Philip Is Finally Getting A Service At Westminster Abbey
It turns out the global pandemic threw off a lot of people's plans (whodathunk it?), including the royal family's. That's why for all the pomp and circumstance of the funeral for Prince Philip, he did not get a service at Westminster Abbey, the official venue for events celebrating the lives of British royal people. Until now, that is. Yes, that's right — the queen's late husband will be getting one last royal send-off at the famous church.
Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021 at age 99, had an elaborate funeral service on April 17, though with a significantly smaller guest list than he may have originally planned, thanks to COVID-19 protocols. The prince's body was carried in a customized hearse that he himself helped to design, and the pared down ceremony was held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and televised, according to The New York Times. Side note: If this is what goes into the funeral proceedings for the queen's husband, what happens when Queen Elizabeth herself dies? We can't even imagine.
But the funeral proceedings apparently still aren't quite complete.
Westminster Abbey will host a 'Service of Thanksgiving' for Prince Philip
Buckingham Palace announced on February 7 that they will be hosting a "Service of Thanksgiving" for the prince at Westminster in March, which is clearly a very different kind of Thanksgiving than the holiday we celebrate here in the U.S.
The palace announced that the invitation-only service would be held on March 29, and noted Prince Philip's "long association" with the historic institution. Highlights include the fact that he and Queen Elizabeth were married at Westminster and celebrated several anniversaries there. "He was also President and Chairman of the Westminster Abbey Trust, set up in 1973, to raise funds for the restoration of the exterior of the Abbey," the palace's statement read.
It's unclear at the moment whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the service. Though Harry did attend his grandfather's funeral, Meghan stayed at home for health reasons. Meanwhile, the public rift within the family remains very much a thing, so royal watchers will be all eyes to see if there's any kissing and making up to be done.