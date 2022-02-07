Prince Philip Is Finally Getting A Service At Westminster Abbey

It turns out the global pandemic threw off a lot of people's plans (whodathunk it?), including the royal family's. That's why for all the pomp and circumstance of the funeral for Prince Philip, he did not get a service at Westminster Abbey, the official venue for events celebrating the lives of British royal people. Until now, that is. Yes, that's right — the queen's late husband will be getting one last royal send-off at the famous church.

Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021 at age 99, had an elaborate funeral service on April 17, though with a significantly smaller guest list than he may have originally planned, thanks to COVID-19 protocols. The prince's body was carried in a customized hearse that he himself helped to design, and the pared down ceremony was held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and televised, according to The New York Times. Side note: If this is what goes into the funeral proceedings for the queen's husband, what happens when Queen Elizabeth herself dies? We can't even imagine.

But the funeral proceedings apparently still aren't quite complete.