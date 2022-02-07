Leslie Jones Might Give Up One Of Her Most Famous Gigs

It's a sad day in the Twitterverse when a beloved (albeit unofficial) commentator decides to hang up their microphone. Besides being an actor and comic, co-star of the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot, and a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, Leslie Jones is also well known for her social media commentary, particularly on "Game of Thrones" and the Olympics. As Jones sits in her home watching, she films her television and adds her personal commentary about just how frequently ludicrous (in the best way!) the games can be.

"Ok, what sweet madness is this?" Jones asked of the 2022 luge runs in Beijing, mirroring what many viewers have wondered aloud, as well. "How the f*** does this not go wrong?" she said, watching the athlete blindly fly down the track. It's an excellent, insightful question to which many viewers would love to know the answer.

Many Twitter fans call her "the voice of the people," as she speaks from the heart in her uncensored, unbridled, hilarious manner. She even caught the attention of NBC, the official Olympics broadcaster, when she started her commentaries back in 2016 for the Rio games. In response to her enthusiastic tweets, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones was invited to be an official contributor at the 2018 Pyeongchang games by NBC's president of Olympics production, Jim Bell.

But, not only has Jones not received that invitation in 2022, she's now considering quitting her personal commentaries. And it's also due to NBC's response.