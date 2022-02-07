The Sad Reason Tori Spelling Decided To Get Her Breast Implants Redone
Tori Spelling has maintained life in the spotlight for decades, struggling through and overcoming constant scrutiny and insecurities along the way. At the age of 48, the star has been feeling a positive change, telling E! News, "I definitely didn't find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I've got [to] admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life." She's also opening up about her breast implants and her decision to get them redone.
Breast implants may be a cosmetic surgery, but that does not mean it should be taken lightly. Spelling admitted to not fully understanding the scope of the procedure and the lasting responsibility that came with the decision she made around 20 years ago. "I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again."
Speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Spelling revealed she set a date of February 27 for implant surgery. "They don't know what's in there until they get in there," she shared, speculating about potential scar tissue during the removal and cleanup. In a chat with her consultant, she determined, "I wanted to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to dress conservative and not be like, all boobs. [So I'm getting] moderate." This big decision has been a long time coming, but it wasn't her decision alone. One person, in particular, made Spelling finally commit.
Tori Spelling listened to her daughter's concerns
Tori Spelling has been reflecting on her strong qualities and the importance of family. The "Beverly Hills 90210" alum told Page Six, "I've always been grounded ... that's something I really feel strongly with my kids, you know, wanting to keep them grounded and humble. We always lead with kindness, I tell them." These good qualities have definitely been passed to her children, as her daughter Stella, 13, is the one who has been championing for the breast implant update.
In an interview with Lenny Letter, Spelling said that Stella is "very mothering." Her daughter found out about the implants after the reality TV star was openly frustrated by people insisting she get them removed "because they're recalled and expired." Initially, she felt guilty about Stella finding out, but the then-7-year-old took it well and became a voice of encouragement. "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone,'" Spelling explained to E! News.
Despite considering the implants more of a cosmetic issue, Spelling finally felt clarity about the overdue decision, saying, "For health reasons, it's way safer at this point to do it." She continued, "So when [Stella] said, 'Are you getting it done?' I was like, you know what, why am I not getting it done?" It is incredible to see such a close mother-daughter bond, especially as they advocate for health and preventative measures.