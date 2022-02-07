The Sad Reason Tori Spelling Decided To Get Her Breast Implants Redone

Tori Spelling has maintained life in the spotlight for decades, struggling through and overcoming constant scrutiny and insecurities along the way. At the age of 48, the star has been feeling a positive change, telling E! News, "I definitely didn't find my stride with my self-confidence until probably my 30s, but I've got [to] admit, I would say this past year I am feeling the most confident I ever have in my entire life." She's also opening up about her breast implants and her decision to get them redone.

Breast implants may be a cosmetic surgery, but that does not mean it should be taken lightly. Spelling admitted to not fully understanding the scope of the procedure and the lasting responsibility that came with the decision she made around 20 years ago. "I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again."

Speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Spelling revealed she set a date of February 27 for implant surgery. "They don't know what's in there until they get in there," she shared, speculating about potential scar tissue during the removal and cleanup. In a chat with her consultant, she determined, "I wanted to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to dress conservative and not be like, all boobs. [So I'm getting] moderate." This big decision has been a long time coming, but it wasn't her decision alone. One person, in particular, made Spelling finally commit.