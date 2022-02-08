The Real Reason Tonga's Beloved Flag Bearer Didn't Go To The Beijing Olympics

Three-time Olympic athlete Pita Taufatofua is a humanitarian first and foremost!

On February 1 Taufatofua took to Instagram to let his devoted fans know that he would not be competing in the 2022 Olympics. "Three Olympics in a row I have been blessed with all of your kindness," he penned in the bombshell Instagram post. "The last two years, competition and travel has been non-existent. Not everything is in our control. That said, I embrace both the good and the bad as part of life, and I do so with a smile. This time I will not be sharing the Beijing Olympics games with you all. But I continue with joy as I prepare to support all the Olympians who have worked so hard to represent their countries. They are all flag bearers, they all stand for that voice that calls us all to become our very best." He did, however, hint at a return in 2024. "Paris 'we' are coming!" he declared!

Later Taufatofua cited the fatal volcano eruption and tsunami that ravaged his nation in January for his absence. "Even with the qualification criteria, I wouldn't have been able to go to Beijing, too many people who are hungry for me to not be focused there," he told the New York Times. "I'll certainly miss it," he added, but "what the Olympics stands for is more than just sport, and so I feel there's some level of Olympic effort that we're doing now anyway."