Why The Biggest Disney Hit Song In Years Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar

One of Disney's biggest hit songs wasn't nominated for an Oscar, leaving fans stunned. Disney's "Encanto" is beloved by fans, and the animated film's soundtrack is a runaway hit. The New York Post called the film's song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" the new "Let It Go," referencing the massive popularity of the hit song from "Frozen." One mom told the Post, "It's like ear worms — it's going to get right into your heads. If the music wasn't so good, I'd probably be hating it by now — but I love me some Lin-Manuel Miranda." Word. "No one could have predicted the success of the soundtrack, much less that it was going to be the one that popped off," the song's writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, explained on "The Elvis Duran Show."

"Encanto" opened in theaters in November and is now streaming on Disney+. The film follows the story of Colombian teen Mirabel Madrigal, who is frustrated she doesn't have the magical powers of the rest of her family. The world loves "Bruno," but Miranda's 7-year-old son, Sebastian, is not loving the song. The "Hamilton" creator told People, "My son came home from school today, and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it.'" Miranda joked, "He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it." So if the song is so popular, why didn't it get an Oscar nomination?