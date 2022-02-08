Why The Biggest Disney Hit Song In Years Wasn't Nominated For An Oscar
One of Disney's biggest hit songs wasn't nominated for an Oscar, leaving fans stunned. Disney's "Encanto" is beloved by fans, and the animated film's soundtrack is a runaway hit. The New York Post called the film's song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" the new "Let It Go," referencing the massive popularity of the hit song from "Frozen." One mom told the Post, "It's like ear worms — it's going to get right into your heads. If the music wasn't so good, I'd probably be hating it by now — but I love me some Lin-Manuel Miranda." Word. "No one could have predicted the success of the soundtrack, much less that it was going to be the one that popped off," the song's writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, explained on "The Elvis Duran Show."
"Encanto" opened in theaters in November and is now streaming on Disney+. The film follows the story of Colombian teen Mirabel Madrigal, who is frustrated she doesn't have the magical powers of the rest of her family. The world loves "Bruno," but Miranda's 7-year-old son, Sebastian, is not loving the song. The "Hamilton" creator told People, "My son came home from school today, and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it.'" Miranda joked, "He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it." So if the song is so popular, why didn't it get an Oscar nomination?
Why 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' didn't get an Oscar nomination
"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the breakout hit song from Disney's "Encanto," wasn't nominated for a 2022 Oscar despite the song's record-breaking performance. The "Encanto" song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it only the second song from a Disney animated movie to hit that benchmark — "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" was the first in 1993! The reason "We Don't Talk About Bruno" didn't make the list of best original song nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards is simple: "Encanto" producers didn't submit it!
The hit song's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda talked about the decision not to submit "Bruno" on "The Elvis Duran Show." "When you submit a song for consideration, I always think the song you submit is not about whether you win or not. It's about the one that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie itself," Miranda explained. "That's always the guiding principle. And for us, 'Dos Oruguitas' is the foundational story." Naturally, Miranda's song "Dos Oruguitas" did get the nod for best original song. Whether it will win remains to be seen.