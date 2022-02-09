Why Sydney Sweeney Absolutely Refuses To Date Another Celeb
Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood's brightest rising stars. Reprising her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2, Sweeney is on her way to becoming a household name. The spotlight hasn't always been kind to Sweeney, though. The actor broke down in tears in May 2021 when she gave into cyberbully's cruel comments. "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," Sweeney said in an Instagram Live. "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people," she said, crying. She added, "People need to be nicer on social media because this is really f**ked up."
With negative attention also comes fans' adoration of Sweeney. Her it-girl status has caught the eyes of some other famous names in the biz, like when "On My Block" actor Diego Tinoco hilariously flirted with Sweeney on Instagram in 2020, per CelebSuburb. When "The Handmaid's Tale" actor posted glamour shots to her feed with the caption, "ur girl next door," Tinoco wrote back, "I need a new block." While Tinoco's comment sparked romance rumors, Sweeney ultimately didn't take the bait. The "Euphoria" star is now opening up about why she's not interested in dating someone who shares her celebrity status.
Sydney Sweeney likes her normal life
Sydney Sweeney revealed to Cosmopolitan that she refuses to find love within the entertainment industry. "I don't date people in the spotlight," she dished. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest." She shared that she has a "great support system" behind the scenes that don't make her feel like she's "shining too bright" in the way another insecure celebrity in her life might.
Sweeney likely isn't interested in dating any celeb because she's already with her boyfriend, restaurateur Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and Davino first confirmed their romance when they were spotted frolicking on a beach together in Maui while she was filming "The White Lotus" in 2020, per Daily Mail. However, the two were speculated to have been a couple as early as 2018, when they attended a Los Angeles party together. Showbiz Shelly also spilled the tea about their private relationship in 2019 when the outlet reported that Sweeney celebrated Davino's birthday in Chicago.
Sweeney mysteriously told Elite Daily she would prefer to live in the Windy City over Hollywood someday. When asked who she knew in Chicago, Sweeney played coy, saying, "A friend." Days after Sweeney's most recent Cosmo interview, the actor and Davino were spotted out and about in LA in paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail. The pics see the two stars looking happy and, like Sweeney said she preferred, totally normal.