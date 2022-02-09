Why Sydney Sweeney Absolutely Refuses To Date Another Celeb

Sydney Sweeney revealed to Cosmopolitan that she refuses to find love within the entertainment industry. "I don't date people in the spotlight," she dished. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest." She shared that she has a "great support system" behind the scenes that don't make her feel like she's "shining too bright" in the way another insecure celebrity in her life might.

Sweeney likely isn't interested in dating any celeb because she's already with her boyfriend, restaurateur Jonathan Davino. Sweeney and Davino first confirmed their romance when they were spotted frolicking on a beach together in Maui while she was filming "The White Lotus" in 2020, per Daily Mail. However, the two were speculated to have been a couple as early as 2018, when they attended a Los Angeles party together. Showbiz Shelly also spilled the tea about their private relationship in 2019 when the outlet reported that Sweeney celebrated Davino's birthday in Chicago.

Sweeney mysteriously told Elite Daily she would prefer to live in the Windy City over Hollywood someday. When asked who she knew in Chicago, Sweeney played coy, saying, "A friend." Days after Sweeney's most recent Cosmo interview, the actor and Davino were spotted out and about in LA in paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail. The pics see the two stars looking happy and, like Sweeney said she preferred, totally normal.