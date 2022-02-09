Robert Pattinson Confirms What We Suspected About His Experience Filming The Batman

Ahead of the March 4 release of "The Batman," Robert Pattinson is opening up about what it was like stepping into the role of an astronomically iconic character while exploring new perspectives that branch away from what is expected. The commitment to his craft proved the experience to be fittingly dark. "He's a chameleon," Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Batman film, told GQ. "Recently, Rob was telling me that he never plays a character with exactly his voice. The voice is one of his ways in."

This unique touch does not go unnoticed by fans, as Cosmopolitan reported with the release of a short teaser on Twitter in October 2021. Comments were loving the new Batman's voice, praising its "perfect" and "beautiful" quality, especially as it is so different from the actor's true English accent. The voice is one of many elements that Pattinson has curated to become his version of the bat. Reeves told Pattinson in their first meeting, "I want to do a '70s noir detective story," and that is exactly what the overall gloomy, mysterious vibe has achieved in the film's marketing thus far.

Now, Pattinson is explaining the level of isolation he went through for the character, especially while filming throughout a pandemic and so much uncertainty.