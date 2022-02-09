Kevin Hart's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Will Leave You In Stitches

Sam's Club is making its Super Bowl commercial debut with the help of funnyman Kevin Hart. The company is focusing attention to its Scan & Go checkout function in the Sam's Club app. This provides shoppers the ability to scan the items in their carts as they pick them up, pay in the app, and show a digital receipt on the way out of the store. Experiencing a serious problem with a personal shopper in the past, this makes Hart's shopping experience a breeze.

"Who wouldn't be excited about this opportunity?" the "Jumanji" actor told People. "I'm starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world ... and everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam's Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership." Hart is no stranger to commercials, even starring in the 2016 Super Bowl campaign for Hyundai.

Sam's Club has "fallen in love" with Hart's energy and humility. Chief Member Officer for the retailer Tony Rogers spoke with USA Today about the comedian, saying, "We feel that combination of him being really good at what he does but also having this humble side to the point of being self-deprecating, it makes him really likable." The likable quality of his personality is replaced by some over-the-top cheerful cockiness in the 30-second commercial, and it does not skimp on silliness.