Kevin Hart's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Will Leave You In Stitches
Sam's Club is making its Super Bowl commercial debut with the help of funnyman Kevin Hart. The company is focusing attention to its Scan & Go checkout function in the Sam's Club app. This provides shoppers the ability to scan the items in their carts as they pick them up, pay in the app, and show a digital receipt on the way out of the store. Experiencing a serious problem with a personal shopper in the past, this makes Hart's shopping experience a breeze.
"Who wouldn't be excited about this opportunity?" the "Jumanji" actor told People. "I'm starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world ... and everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam's Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership." Hart is no stranger to commercials, even starring in the 2016 Super Bowl campaign for Hyundai.
Sam's Club has "fallen in love" with Hart's energy and humility. Chief Member Officer for the retailer Tony Rogers spoke with USA Today about the comedian, saying, "We feel that combination of him being really good at what he does but also having this humble side to the point of being self-deprecating, it makes him really likable." The likable quality of his personality is replaced by some over-the-top cheerful cockiness in the 30-second commercial, and it does not skimp on silliness.
Kevin Hart steals the show from Scan & Go
Kevin Hart confidently strides into the 2022 Sam's Club Super Bowl commercial with his phone at the ready, declaring that the bulk-buying retailer "created the Scan & Go app" just for him. The comedian quickly scans his items as he shops so he can skip the checkout, because "that's what VIPs do." When he says this to a fellow shopper, they reply simply with a "yeah, same" as Hart ignores the comment and goes on to enjoy the feeling of his shopping superiority.
"Even my stunt double has a stunt double," he proudly states as one Hart lookalike lifts another to reach a bag of chips. Enjoying what he believes is an exclusive function, he teases customers by saying, "You know what's made for you? The line!" He walks off with a hearty chuckle and then mistakes an outdoor furniture display as the VIP lounge. As he breathes in premium "VIP air," an employee informs his colleagues that the star is "doing it again." Shoppers will be thrilled that they can "Scan & Go. Just like Kevin." No VIP status necessary — maybe just don't let Hart know.
"We had a lot of fun creating the content for the campaign," Hart told People. "Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we're bringing the laughs." He praised the team for not taking themselves too seriously and is excited for the commercial to air on game day February 13.