TJ Jackson Opens Up About His Mother's Tragic Death

The Jacksons have lived through quite a bit of tragedy. Nearly 15 years before Michael Jackson unexpectedly died in June 2009, one of his former sisters-in-law had met a similar fate. In August 1994, Tito Jackson's first wife, Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson, was found dead in a pool at the Los Angeles County home of her boyfriend, Donald Bohana, according to ABC News. Dee Dee's death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, but authorities later implicated Bohana. In 1998, Bohana was found guilty of homicide.

Bohana has maintained his innocence, telling ABC News' "20/20" from prison in 2017 that he and his girlfriend of two months had been enjoying a romantic summer evening by the pool. Dee Dee's autopsy revealed her blood alcohol level far surpassed the legal driving limit. According to Bohana, Dee Dee went from a swim in the pool and began to struggle. Bohana jumped in after her and eventually managed to get her out, but she was already unconscious.

The death immediately arose suspicion among the Jacksons, who maintained that Dee Dee was afraid of water. Suspicions were then intensified by the coroner's findings that she had suffered "non-accidental" injuries caused by "blunt force trauma." Bohana remains incarcerated after being denied parole four times. While Dee Dee's case captured the nation's interest, the 39-year-old's children tried to heal from the trauma. TJ, who was 16 when his mother died, managed with the help of other female figures in his life.