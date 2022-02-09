TJ Jackson Opens Up About His Mother's Tragic Death
The Jacksons have lived through quite a bit of tragedy. Nearly 15 years before Michael Jackson unexpectedly died in June 2009, one of his former sisters-in-law had met a similar fate. In August 1994, Tito Jackson's first wife, Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson, was found dead in a pool at the Los Angeles County home of her boyfriend, Donald Bohana, according to ABC News. Dee Dee's death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, but authorities later implicated Bohana. In 1998, Bohana was found guilty of homicide.
Bohana has maintained his innocence, telling ABC News' "20/20" from prison in 2017 that he and his girlfriend of two months had been enjoying a romantic summer evening by the pool. Dee Dee's autopsy revealed her blood alcohol level far surpassed the legal driving limit. According to Bohana, Dee Dee went from a swim in the pool and began to struggle. Bohana jumped in after her and eventually managed to get her out, but she was already unconscious.
The death immediately arose suspicion among the Jacksons, who maintained that Dee Dee was afraid of water. Suspicions were then intensified by the coroner's findings that she had suffered "non-accidental" injuries caused by "blunt force trauma." Bohana remains incarcerated after being denied parole four times. While Dee Dee's case captured the nation's interest, the 39-year-old's children tried to heal from the trauma. TJ, who was 16 when his mother died, managed with the help of other female figures in his life.
TJ Jackson is grateful for his grandmother's presence
When his mother, Delores "Dee Dee" Jackson, died, 16-year-old TJ Jackson saw his world crumble under his feet. Luckily, the women in his family — including his aunts Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet, but particularly his grandmother, Katherine Jackson — were there to ensure he had solid ground to stand on. "I always say to my grandmother that she was the maternal figure I needed from that point on," TJ told People in a February 8 interview. Most importantly, Katherine remained firmly by his side. "That kept me straight and kept me focused and kept me on the path of a great life. She was that one constant that was always there," he added.
TJ remembers the day his mother died vividly. He rushed to the hospital along with his father, Tito Jackson, and older brothers, Taj and Taryll, but Dee Dee was already gone by the time they got there, according to ABC News' "20/20." TJ told "20/20" in 2017, "I just had a sixth sense in my head, as if I knew already it was terrible and I knew already that my mother wasn't with us." He continued, "It was just a nightmare. It's like a kid's worst memory."
TJ still feels the void left by his mother and often honors her memory. "I didn't get your presence and guidance for as long as I wish I could but your effect on me is eternal," he wrote in a May 2018 Instagram post.