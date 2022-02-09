The Famous Actor In Booking.com's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Looking forward to an uptick in travel after the rough uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, Booking.com is excited to show off its debut Super Bowl commercial for 2022. According to CNBC, the travel company is taking inspiration from its past campaigns and reviving the 2013 "Booking.yeah" slogan for a five-week roll-out. Super Bowl LVI will kick off the official campaign and they have picked the perfect spokesperson to get people excited for planning new adventures.

Senior VP and Marketing Officer Arjan Dijk explained in a statement that the campaign showcases how Booking.com can "make it easier for travelers to book a trip" and how it "is the reliable platform to do so, with features from free cancellation to customized filters to the largest selection and choice of accommodations — hotels, homes and everything in between."

Booking.com is giving away "100 dream vacations" and making entering the contest a fun interactive experience on game day. People who are long overdue for a trip can take a picture of "amazing destinations" they spot in any commercial — including the Super Bowl ad — and tag the company on social media. One hundred lucky winners will get a trip to the location of their choice. The only thing better would be to hang out with the star of their campaign — a man everyone would love to see play James Bond — and be charmed by his endless charisma. Is there a separate contest for that?