The Tragic Death Of My 600-Lb. Life Star Destinee LaShaee

Viewers of TLC's "My 600-Lb Life" first met Destinee LaShaee on Season 7 back in January 2019. LaShaee, who was just 27 at the time, began her weight loss journey weighing 668 pounds and went on to become one of the show's biggest success stories. She also made history as the first transgender person to appear on the series. Born Matthew Ventress, LaShaee told viewers she "never felt like she fit in," but also noted she liked her curves. However, as the official blurb for her episode explained, according to IMDb, she had no choice but to lose weight because it was the only way she would "be approved to transition completely."

What followed was one of the most dramatic transformations ever seen on "My 600-Lb Life," as LaShaee lost over 500 lbs, per People. Along the way, she became an inspiration as she posted about her inspiring journey and achievements on Instagram. However, weight loss wasn't the only battle she faced. As LaShaee so candidly shared on the show, she struggled with depression, including missing her late brother Anthony "with all my heart," and it was actually her biggest trigger for eating. As she told viewers, "I feel like all I'm constantly doing is just trying to escape all my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I have to turn to to do that," she said, conceding, "I can feel it killing me." LaShaee worked hard to overcome her demons, but despite all of her success, she is sadly the latest "My 600-Lb Life" star who has died.