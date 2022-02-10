This Is The Song In Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Brands are seizing the opportunity to immerse audiences into vivid worlds for only 30 seconds or one minute at a time for big game-day exposure. Michelob Ultra's 2022 Super Bowl commercial has created the perfect setting for its campaign of lightly competitive sport and the fun of getting together for a beer at Superior Bowl. That's right, the ad takes place in a vintage bowling alley with several returning familiar faces — including Peyton Manning — and music to fit the mood perfectly.

Michelob Ultra's VP of Marketing Ricardo Marques explains that the company "believes that enjoying the ride along the way is not a distraction but in fact an essential part of life." It seems like the bowling crew in the ad agrees. Manning told People, "I think everybody will get a kick out seeing all these different athletes — both male and female athletes — hanging out with some beers, bowling for some friendly competition." He went on to explain that despite not playing on the field, the Michelob Ultra commercial makes him feel like he's "actually part of the Super Bowl."

With the rich neon lighting and wood-paneled bowling alley setting, the music playing is a final nudge for the athletes to embrace a retro vibe, mimicking the cinematography of iconic films like "The Big Lebowski" and "Kingpin." Are you familiar with the 1973 disco-pop track that is featured?