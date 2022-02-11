The Today Show Hosts Look A Lot Different In Their Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Getting a jump on the Super Bowl commercial buzz, NBC's "Today" team is putting out a PSA in support of young girls going above and beyond to pursue a variety of interests. The "She Can STEM" campaign is kicking off with some familiar faces in a light-hearted approach to guide girls toward science, technology, engineering, and math, according to PR Newswire. This collaboration between ad agency Deloitte Digital and the Ad Council combines humorous moments with the "Today" show hosts alongside STEM role models and members of the AAAS IF/THEN Ambassadors Program including Tiffany Kelly, Mitu Khandaker, and Karina Popovich.

The Ad Council is all about campaigns that go the distance, notable for its famous "Smokey the Bear" ads to prevent wildfires. The story of Smokey Bear started in 1944, making it the longest-running PSA campaign in U.S. history. According to Today, the Ad Council has teamed up with its hosts in the past for PSAs for Feeding America and disaster preparedness. The renewed partnership is going all in with a bigger crew to keep kids dreaming big.

Ad Council president and CEO Lisa Sherman said, "With the She Can STEM campaign we can show girls, non-binary youth, and trans youth that their passion in STEM can become a reality." For that to happen, the anchors on the "Today" show are dipping into a retro daydream.