Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Add Major Fuel To The Dating Rumors
Plenty of actors take on parts that require them to act madly in love for the screen. Given just how close (sometimes literally) two actors have to get to portray romance, it's no surprise the romantic tension builds behind the scenes, as well. In fact, there are many celeb couples who met on-set and stayed together. Just look at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, whose love is still going strong.
It would seem that pattern is crossing over onto HBO's hit show "Euphoria" with two of its stars, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. In the show, Schafer and Fike's on-screen characters, Jules and Elliot, respectively, just crossed a line with their friendship and now things are very steamy between the two. Despite the pair's obvious sexual chemistry, Jules is still dating Rue (or at least was before the explosive events of Season 2, Episode 6) and attempting to help her reach sobriety.
We'll have to wait and see how that tricky love triangle works out as the rest of "Euphoria" Season 2 plays out, but it looks like we just got major insight into Schafer and Fike's real-life relationship.
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are Instagram official
Thanks to Instagram, we now have confirmation that "Euphoria" co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have taken their on-screen relationship into the real world, or at least by social media standards. Fike posted a sweet photo to his Instagram Stories of him and Schafer sharing a steamy public kiss. The two seemed to be celebrating their belated birthdays over some chocolate cake, as Fike captioned the story, "happy birthday happy birthday." Fike recently turned 26 on December 30, 2021, while Schafer turned 22 a day later.
The two first sparked romance rumors back on January 17, just eight days after "Euphoria" made its record-breaking premiere. Schafer and Fike were spotted holding hands while leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in L.A., in photos obtained by Page Six. Additionally, Schafer was caught in a video dancing and singing along at Fike's concert at Penn State earlier in the month. But while the pair's characters seem to be much more tight-lipped about their relationship, it looks like the actors are the opposite in real life.