Hunter Schafer And Dominic Fike Add Major Fuel To The Dating Rumors

Plenty of actors take on parts that require them to act madly in love for the screen. Given just how close (sometimes literally) two actors have to get to portray romance, it's no surprise the romantic tension builds behind the scenes, as well. In fact, there are many celeb couples who met on-set and stayed together. Just look at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, whose love is still going strong.

It would seem that pattern is crossing over onto HBO's hit show "Euphoria" with two of its stars, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. In the show, Schafer and Fike's on-screen characters, Jules and Elliot, respectively, just crossed a line with their friendship and now things are very steamy between the two. Despite the pair's obvious sexual chemistry, Jules is still dating Rue (or at least was before the explosive events of Season 2, Episode 6) and attempting to help her reach sobriety.

We'll have to wait and see how that tricky love triangle works out as the rest of "Euphoria" Season 2 plays out, but it looks like we just got major insight into Schafer and Fike's real-life relationship.