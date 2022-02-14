Where Do Things Stand Between Amanda Kloots And Michael Allio?

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Amanda Kloots opened up about her friendship with Michael Allio and gave some insight into what's really going on with their relationship. She told the outlet that, if they were really a couple and dating, "we wouldn't be, like, snapping the picture and posting it." Considering the fact that the two are both from Ohio, have experienced devastating loss, and are single parents, the New York Times bestselling author isn't shocked by the rumors and knows "it all comes from a good place."

She also added that fans simply want them to be happy again. "He has an incredible support system online and fans all over that just want him to succeed in life and find love again, and I have an amazing group of fans that want the same for me."

Kloots may not be dating Michael, but she does enjoy his company. "It's just so comforting to, you know, sit down next to any widow or widower because that layer of B.S, I will say, is kind of off the table because you don't need it anymore." Back in July 2021, Kloots was the center of backlash after it was revealed that she was dating again and addressed the trolls online in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," Kloots said, according to People. "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."