Where Do Things Stand Between Amanda Kloots And Michael Allio?
Amanda Kloots is setting the record straight amid the Michael Allio dating rumors. Fans first speculated a romance was budding between the two after "The Talk" co-host posted a photo on Instagram in December 2021 with her arm wrapped around Michael as she gushed about finally meeting the widower and father-of-one. "Met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"
Kloots and the former "Bachelorette" star both share a similar story — they lost their spouses within a year of each other. According to The Sun, Michael's wife Laura Ritter-Allio died in 2019 from breast cancer, while Kloots' husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 after his ongoing battle with COVID-19, per CNN. "People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common. So we eventually started connecting over social media," Kloots said during an interview with Us Weekly. However, she is now finally addressing if the two are officially off the market.
Amanda Kloots shuts downs rumors she's dating Michael Allio
During an exclusive interview with E! News, Amanda Kloots opened up about her friendship with Michael Allio and gave some insight into what's really going on with their relationship. She told the outlet that, if they were really a couple and dating, "we wouldn't be, like, snapping the picture and posting it." Considering the fact that the two are both from Ohio, have experienced devastating loss, and are single parents, the New York Times bestselling author isn't shocked by the rumors and knows "it all comes from a good place."
She also added that fans simply want them to be happy again. "He has an incredible support system online and fans all over that just want him to succeed in life and find love again, and I have an amazing group of fans that want the same for me."
Kloots may not be dating Michael, but she does enjoy his company. "It's just so comforting to, you know, sit down next to any widow or widower because that layer of B.S, I will say, is kind of off the table because you don't need it anymore." Back in July 2021, Kloots was the center of backlash after it was revealed that she was dating again and addressed the trolls online in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," Kloots said, according to People. "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."