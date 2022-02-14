Everything We Know About Rosario Dawson And Cory Booker's Reported Split

As the line between celebrities and politicians continues to blur in the age of social media, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and his longtime girlfriend Rosario Dawson may have called it quits — and right in time for Valentine's Day, no less! We admit that, as a couple, they were a bit surprising at first, but we soon came to love them and their rather quirky relationship. For instance, while some may have found it a bit odd that Booker reportedly used to read Dawson long novels over the phone before bed (according to The Washington Post), we think a little nighttime "Anna Karenina" seems romantic.

Alas, after more than two years together, a source told People on February 13 that Booker and Dawson are no longer together but "remain friends." Because neither Booker nor Dawson's reps were available for comment on the reported split, and because neither has commented publicly on the breakup, we're still pretty light on details. However, this would seem to confirm earlier reports that they had broken up some time in the summer of 2021.