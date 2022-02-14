Charlize Theron Sets Record Straight On Those Super Bowl Date Rumors

Many of the 91.6 million U.S. viewers who tuned into the Super Bowl on February 13 took note when Charlize Theron was shown on the big screen at SoFi stadium. That's because the Oscar winner was hanging out rather comfortably next to a man clad in Los Angeles Rams attire. When social media users began to speculate, Theron opted to be proactive and cut the rumors at the root. Theron took to Instagram to post a selfie of herself and her companion (pictured above), explaining his identity in the caption. "Super Bowl with my 'mystery man.' Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash," Theron wrote.

Theron's fans were quick to jump at the chance. "You can borrow me any time," one commenter quipped. "I'm available if needed for the nxt game," joked another. On Twitter, a fan pondered about her relationship status. "How are you still single....I have decided you must have a tail or something."

While Theron's choice to remain single for the better part of the last decade may be baffling to some, she has been clear about her priorities. "I've never wanted to get married," she said on "The Howard Stern Show," adding that she is stocked up on love. "I have two amazing little great loves of my lives right now," Theron said, referring to her children, Jackson and August, both of whom she adopted as a single mother.