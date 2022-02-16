Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedure Ordeal

Linda Evangelista's cat-like stare — framed by dramatic brows and accentuated by high cheekbones and a perfectly sculpted nose — transformed her into one of the main fashion icons of the 1980s and 1990s. In fact, Evangelista was part of the select group of supermodels who achieved celebrity status and marked the era. Shot by the legendary Peter Lindbergh, Evangelista graced the January 1990 issue of Vogue next to Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, and Christy Turlington, who together became known as the "Big Five" and dominated the decade. Her cultural impact would continue to be felt generations down the line.

Despite her icon status, Evangelista withdrew from the public eye in recent years, unlike her fellow supermodels who continue to thrive in their later years, The Telegraph noted. Fans wondered why the Canadian model retreated into anonymity, but in September 2021, Evangelista explained her decision on Instagram. "The reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," Evangelista claimed. "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed."

Five years after her plastic surgery, Evangelista decided to sue the company, arguing that developing paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare side effect that leads to swelling, "destroyed my livelihood" and "sent me into a cycle of deep depression." Evangelista filed a $50 million lawsuit against Zeltiq to cover emotional damages and loss of income, according to CNN. Now, Evangelista is ready to speak up about her journey.