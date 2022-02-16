Gwen Stefani's Unseen Wedding Footage Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Ever since officially forming a romance in November 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have continued to become front-page news. In addition to their loving relationship, the pair have collaborated on a handful of songs and topped the charts — most recently in 2020 for "Happy Anywhere," which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart.

After many rumors and speculation, Stefani and Shelton finally walked down the aisle and said "I do" in July 2021. As previously reported by Page Six, the "Nobody But You" hitmakers honored their big day with a small ceremony at the chapel built inside Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Being the fashion icon that she is, Stefani took to Instagram to show off her white wedding dress that featured a long train and a sheer veil. In a group family shot, Stefani and Shelton posed alongside Stefani's three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

On Valentine's Day, Stefani shared a wholesome Instagram video that showcased the love she and Shelton have for one another. "I feel like you don't like me anymore," she said at the beginning of the clip. Shelton looked at his wife and replied, "I don't. I love you." A montage of romantic clips followed while Stefani's single "Make Me Like You" played in the background. However, the former No Doubt frontwoman wasn't done sharing content about her fairy-tale love story with the country singer.