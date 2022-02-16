Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Have Big News To Share About Their Relationship
R&B singer Miguel has a big update to share when it comes to his relationship with his wife Nazanin Mandi. Back in September 2021, the couple announced their split after almost two decades. "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep said in a statement obtained by People. "The couple both wish each other well."
The two first met when they both were just 18 years old. The "Adorn" singer was getting ready to launch his first music video and Mandi was the one interviewing him for the behind-the-scenes DVD, per Vogue. "I asked him a question that wasn't on my Q&A, which was: 'All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?' And he smiled and said, 'No, but I'm looking for one.'" And the rest, as they say, is history. According to Mandi, "We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date ... and ever since then, it's been one hell of a ride!
When Miguel and Mandi confirmed their split just five months ago, fans were devastated, especially since the pair was known as the "ideal couple" on social media. Although the reason for their breakup has yet to be revealed, Miguel and Mandi have some exciting news when it comes to the current state of their marriage.
Miguel and his wife are back together after a five-month split
Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi had social media in a chokehold after they announced they are officially back together. The "Sure Thing" singer shared on Instagram a series of intimate black-and-white photos of him and Mandi cozied up together holding hands, hugging, and smiling into each other's eyes. "Love heals . Proud of us" he wrote in his caption. The post has since garnered thousands of comments from fans, family, and loved ones — including Mandi. "When you put the work in and it works out," she commented.
The "Dreamcatcher" star also shared the same photos in color on Instagram, confirming she was back with her longtime love. "Heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us," her caption read. Mandi also received a lot of love from her family, friends, and fans on her announcement. "Screaming with love and excitement. We are so happy for you both. Marriage takes so much work and only the strong ones survive," one fan wrote. "Sorry but if y'all didn't get back together I would have really gave up on love in this generation," another commented. Both Miguel and his wife Mandi signed off their captions with "The Pimentel's" at the end, solidifying their union.
The couple first sparked rumors that they were getting back together in November 2021 after Miguel was spotted by Mandi's side for her Lasik eye surgery, per Hollywood Life.