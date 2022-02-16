Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Have Big News To Share About Their Relationship

R&B singer Miguel has a big update to share when it comes to his relationship with his wife Nazanin Mandi. Back in September 2021, the couple announced their split after almost two decades. "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now," a rep said in a statement obtained by People. "The couple both wish each other well."

The two first met when they both were just 18 years old. The "Adorn" singer was getting ready to launch his first music video and Mandi was the one interviewing him for the behind-the-scenes DVD, per Vogue. "I asked him a question that wasn't on my Q&A, which was: 'All the ladies want to know, do you have a girlfriend?' And he smiled and said, 'No, but I'm looking for one.'" And the rest, as they say, is history. According to Mandi, "We exchanged numbers, and he called me the next day to ask me out on a date ... and ever since then, it's been one hell of a ride!

When Miguel and Mandi confirmed their split just five months ago, fans were devastated, especially since the pair was known as the "ideal couple" on social media. Although the reason for their breakup has yet to be revealed, Miguel and Mandi have some exciting news when it comes to the current state of their marriage.