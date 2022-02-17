Gina Neely Reveals Huge Family News

Gina Neely told People that she's just as over the moon to become a grandmother as you might have expected. "I am exploding with happiness," she told the magazine. She added, in true mom form, "Do you know how long I've been waiting for this day? I prayed and prayed and prayed for this. I thought this wasn't going to happen until I got into the wheelchair!" Just like mothers of adult children the world over, Neely apparently has been seriously on her kids' case about giving her grandbabies to spoil. "And my first born, my lead girl, my 33-year-old, she came through," she joked.

Spenser Lewis-Neely is due in August, and Neely says that the little one won't be calling her "grandma." Instead, she intends to go by "Gigi," a trendier and more youthful moniker.

Neely also announced the news on her Instagram, telling fans, "My heart is so, so full." She also confessed that she (and everyone else) is kind of hoping for a girl — not that she would be upset by a boy, of course. "I'm so good with girls! I'm a girl mom," she said, basically bursting out of the screen with excitement. In fact, her excitement is so infectious, we're bubbling over with joy ourselves over here.