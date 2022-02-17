Robert Pattinson Reveals How His Girlfriend Changed His Mind About New Batman Movie
So Robert Pattinson is our new Batman, because sure, why not. Pattinson has played everything from sparkly vampire to teen wizard to medieval prince, so we're more than confident in his ability to pull off playing a superhero, especially one where he can deploy his signature brand of moody and slightly sinister smolder. But however confident we the viewing public may be about his take on the caped crusader in the upcoming "The Batman," it turns out even movie stars get nervous sometimes.
While promoting the film on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Pattinson admitted that he was more nervous than usual about how it would turn out. "I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time," he confessed, adding that he usually needs to psych himself up with a workout and plenty of caffeine before he's ready to watch his own movies. It turns out it took a little confidence boost from his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, to change his perspective.
Robert Pattinson's girlfriend loved the movie
Robert Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel that he'd been absolutely terrified for the release of "The Batman," and it wasn't until he watched it for the first time with Suki Waterhouse that he calmed down. "It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he said.
The British model and actor, whose previous credits include playing Kitty Bennet in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," seems to have slightly more niche and artsy tastes than the DC Universe. Nevertheless, she was apparently so moved by her boyfriend's performance in "The Batman" that it was enough to silence his nerves. "Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'" Pattinson said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
It's not the only time Waterhouse has gotten interested in superheroes on Pattinson's behalf. Or at least pretended to be interested. Pattinson told GQ in a recent interview that she got into an uncomfortably prolonged conversation with their boiler repairman, who happened to be a huge DC fan. "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f**k up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining."