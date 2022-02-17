Robert Pattinson Reveals How His Girlfriend Changed His Mind About New Batman Movie

Robert Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel that he'd been absolutely terrified for the release of "The Batman," and it wasn't until he watched it for the first time with Suki Waterhouse that he calmed down. "It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he said.

The British model and actor, whose previous credits include playing Kitty Bennet in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," seems to have slightly more niche and artsy tastes than the DC Universe. Nevertheless, she was apparently so moved by her boyfriend's performance in "The Batman" that it was enough to silence his nerves. "Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'" Pattinson said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

It's not the only time Waterhouse has gotten interested in superheroes on Pattinson's behalf. Or at least pretended to be interested. Pattinson told GQ in a recent interview that she got into an uncomfortably prolonged conversation with their boiler repairman, who happened to be a huge DC fan. "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f**k up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining."