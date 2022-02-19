The One Actor Whose Singing Voice Took Fans Completely By Surprise

Actors have the job of bringing characters to life in a convincing way. As easy as it may sound to the untrained individual, it's a difficult job, hence why so few actors across the globe make it big. And if the role requires musical know-how? Well, that's a whole other level of talent.

For example, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, the stars of the biopic "Walk the Line," both had to undergo rigorous vocal training for their respective roles as Johnny Cash and June Carter. Just two weeks after signing her contract, Witherspoon was told she would be recording all of the film's musical tracks herself and she "freaked out," as she told "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." "I've never sung before professionally," Witherspoon revealed. She added that the role required six months of lessons with vocal coach Roger Love. Phoenix also worked with a vocal coach to nail Cash's signature deep drawl. While speaking to O'Brien during a separate appearance on "Late Night," Phoenix said. "It's the most humiliating process I've ever endured because you do these exercises ... And it's so uncomfortable."

Plenty of other actors have great singing voices, but some are much more surprising than others.