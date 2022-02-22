Gwen Stefani Finally Launches Project Fans Have Been Waiting For

Gwen Stefani is a woman who can clearly do it all. After all, she is a chart-topping singer, fashion designer, actor, and on-and-off coach on NBC's "The Voice." During VH1's "100 Greatest Women In Music," Evanescence's Amy Lee stated, there really "wasn't anything I've ever seen her do that wasn't really really cool" and we totally agree!

In the mid-2000s, Stefani's unique, bold sense of style inspired her to launch her own fashion line, LAMB, which was soon followed by a secondary line named Harajuku Lovers. "Music and fashion, it all comes from the same place of creativity," Stefani told Billboard, adding, "I don't see why any musician who has style or pays attention to style couldn't do it [fashion]. It's an extension of my personality. I can't explain why I like it, it's just always been that way for me — like pizza." Stefani took her passion for designing to the next level by releasing fragrances, eyewear, and footwear, to name a few. When being honored with the People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award in 2019, it was noted that the "Rich Girl" hitmaker had achieved over a billion dollars in retail sales. Sheesh!

And now, it seems Stefani is ready to bring another brand to the market — one she has been working on for many years.