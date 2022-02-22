The Tinder Swindler Has A Whole New Moneymaking Scheme

Ok, by now, you've surely watched Netflix's "Tinder Swindler." But, even if you haven't, you've definitely heard of him. The "Tinder Swindler," aka Simon Leviev, found fame on the eponymous doc series that detailed his sort of crimes against a series of unsuspecting women.

The numerous women interviewed for the doc claimed that Leviev scammed them out of the thousands of dollars within weeks of matching with them. Leviev reportedly matched with a woman on a dating app, wooed her, and then asked her for money. He told them similar stories about being in trouble with mysterious "enemies" and asked the woman for a hefty sum of money to help pay off his debts. The consenting women believed they were in love and that the money would quickly be returned to their bank account. By the time they realized they'd been scammed, Leviev had already moved on to his next victim.

Leviev was eventually convicted of forgery, fraud, and theft in Israel, and served five months in prison, per CNN. Plus, Tinder removed his profile. Rumor has it, though, that Leviev is starting his own dating show. Of course, now that he's a household name, Leviev probably can't get away with defrauding women out of money anymore. Not to worry — the enterprising scammer has already found another way to make some quick cash.